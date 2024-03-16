Direct representations to CM, Ministers, MLAs Teachers, staff of schools warned of action if practice of submitting petitions continues

Guwahati: Teaching and non-teaching staff of provincialized secondary schools in the state have been directed to desist from directly addressing any representation to the Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs, and others.

The state Director of Secondary Education has issued an office memorandum addressed to all Inspectors of Schools stating that the practice of submitting petitions by different teaching and non-teaching staff of provincialized secondary schools directly to the CM, ministers, MLAs, and others on any service matter has to stop as orders to the contrary exist.

The memorandum points out that the state government’s Personnel (B) Department, through two office memoranda dated December 3, 1984, and December 10, 1984, instructs that many officers and employees write directly to the ministers and even to the Chief Minister in matters relating to transfer, seniority, promotion, and other conditions of service. This practice of directly addressing any representation to the authorities who are not the immediate superior authority or not concerned with the matter represented is considered to be against all norms of discipline, and is a violation of the Government Servants Conduct Rules, as the office memoranda (OM) state.

Accordingly, the OM of the Personnel (B) Department issued directions regarding taking appropriate disciplinary action if such ‘acts of indiscipline’ come to the notice of the authorities concerned.

In the context of the earlier orders, the latest OM says that submission of representation directly to the ministers, MLAs, and others who are not the immediate superior authority, regarding any service matter by the teaching and non-teaching staff of provincialized secondary schools will be treated as misconduct that may invite appropriate disciplinary action as per the provisions of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964.

The OM, therefore, instructs all inspectors of schools to circulate the above information among the teaching and non-teaching staff of different provincialized secondary schools under their jurisdiction to strictly follow the instructions issued by the government through the earlier office memoranda. It also states that any deviation in this regard will be viewed seriously by the education department and invite disciplinary action as per existing rules.

