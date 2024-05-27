Assam: School timings changed due to high temperatures in Kamrup District

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In response to the ongoing high temperatures affecting the region, the Office of the District Mission Co-Ordinator, Samagra Siksha, Kamrup, has mandated a change in school timings for both government and private institutions in Kamrup District. Effective May 27, the revised schedule will be as follows: Lower Primary (LP) schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM, Middle English (ME) schools from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and High School (HS) and Higher Secondary School (HSS) from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

This adjustment aims to mitigate the impact of the extreme heat on students and staff, ensuring a safer and more comfortable learning environment.

