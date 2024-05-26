Assam: Escalating wave of heat hits Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: A constantly escalating wave of heat has hit Lakhimpur district of North Assam since last Sunday. Especially, the rise in the temperature in the weather has become sensible in the district gradually for the period of last ten days and the highest temperature out of these was recorded on Saturday.

On Saturday, the mercury level in the district hovered up to 40 degree celsius till 2:30 pm. The unexpected temperature on the day had severely affected the normal life people who were compelled to adopt different measures to get rid of irritation. However, the mercury level started to lower slowly after 3:00 pm. Yet 36 degree celsius temperature with irritating feelings was recorded in the district even at 7:00 pm. It has been observed that the temperature in the weather in the district has been increasing by 1 degree celsius each day since May 22. Since that day, the entire Lakhimpur district has been suffering from a severe heat wave with temperatures above normal along with the rest of the State.

On May 22, 37 degree celsius temperature was recorded in the district at several places. Under such circumstances, the Lakhimpur district administration was compelled to decide to change the class timings of the schools in the district by issuing an order vide No. DEV/192/2022-DEVB-LKPR/238448 Dated Lakhimpur the 22nd May 2024.

The order, undersigned by Lakhimpur District Commissioner Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, was passed on May 22 (Wednesday) and came into effect from the next day (Thursday) on which 38 degree celsius temperature was recorded in the district. On the other hand, 39 degree celsius temperature was recorded on Friday. Notably, frequent changing in the climate has been a issue of serious concern in Lakhimpur district for past few years. The district has been in the crosshair of nature’s fury with torrential rain with storm and rising temperature of late.

Also Read: Assam: Dr. Lila Gogoi memorial lecture held at North Lakhimpur College

Also Watch: