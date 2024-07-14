Assam: Schools asked to arrange playgrounds in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It is apparent that there are a number of schools in the state where no playground is available and no alternate arrangement has been made for students to indulge in outdoor games and other physical activities, which are necessary for their physical development and better health.

It is an established fact that physical activities are essential for the physical and mental well-being of children in the growing stage of their lives.

The Education Department of the state government has now decided that such schools without playgrounds should make alternate arrangements for outdoor games and sports activities, and district-level officials have been asked to map out such schools.

The District Mission Coordinators of Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) in all districts have been directed by the executive director of SSA to map out schools where no playground is available and to ensure that they make alternate arrangements for outdoor games and other physical activities by the students.

The District Mission Coordinators have been asked to map the said schools for alternative arrangements for outdoor games and other physical activities so that students can access sports grounds by August 10, 2024, and submit the details of the mapping of alternative arrangements to the executive director of SSA.

They have been further directed to reflect the said alternative arrangement of playgrounds for outdoor and physical activities in the coming UDISE+ 2024–25 report.

