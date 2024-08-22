Assam: Schools Asked to Celebrate National Space Day on August 23

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has sent a letter to the Inspectors of Schools, the District Elementary Education Officers, and the District Mission Co-ordinators of all districts, informing them that August 23 of every year is to be celebrated as "National Space Day" to commemorate the success of the Chandrayan-3 Mission, which accomplished the safe and soft landing of Vikram lender at "Shiv Shakti" point and the deployment of "Pragyan Rover" on the lunar surface on August 23, 2023.

The proposed theme for National Space Day is "Touching lives while touching the Moon: India's Space Saga." A one-day conference/workshop/exhibition on themes relevant to National Space Day will be organized in all schools on August 22-23, 2024.

All schools are to organize the grade-specific activities (e.g., model building, quiz, art competition, speech, etc.) on Chandrayan and other space-related achievements like Aditya, etc. School students are to participate in large numbers, and teachers/students may develop reels of up to 2 minutes to increase awareness and interest in space-related activities. Special classes/workshops/demonstration/lectures can be organized in all schools on the basis of Chandrayan modules and ISRO's space achievements like Aditya, space technology, etc.

The schools may invite an eminent personality to engage students on the theme of space in an online or offline mode. Students, teachers, and parents are encouraged to register on the Bharat on the Moon portal at https://bharatonthemoon.ncert.gov.in and to participate in the various activities. Students and teachers are encouraged to access the grade-specific modules available in the National Digital Library of India at https://https://ndl.iitkgp.ac.in. A special 30-minute video is to be demonstrated for school students and teachers developed by NCERT for an online class on August 23. The link will be shared on social media platforms. All schools are instructed to access materials available in DIKSHA and PM e-Vidya channels.

