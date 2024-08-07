ISRO Celebrates Inaugural National Space Day 2024 at DHSK College, Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: For the first time in the history of DHS Kanoi College, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is celebrating National Space Day -2024 at Lalchand Kanoi Auditorium of DHSK College, Dibrugarh. To commemorate the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Lunar South Polar Region on August 23, 2023, Government of India has declared August 23 as National Space Day. Department of Space is planning to conduct extensive celebrations on 1st Space Day across the country.

To commemorate this historic event and to engage, encourage, inspire Indian youth in space technology and applications, from this year onwards, Bangalore-based ISRO is celebrating National Space Day as an initiative to popularize science and to take space research to the public.

North Eastern Space Applications Center (NESAC), Meghalaya and DHS Kanai College, Dibrugarh are jointly organizing the National Space Day-2024 on August 8. The event will be held at Lalchand Kanoi Auditorium of DHS Kanoi College from 10 am and the Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University Dr. Jiten Hazarika will be the chief guest of the event. The event will start at 10 am with a welcome speech by Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia, Principal, DHS Kanoi College.

Dr. Bijoy Krishna Handique, Head, PPEG, North-Eastern Space Applications Center will explain the background of the event. The event will be attended by Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, Director, Directorate of Higher Education, Assam Pomi Baruah and Managing Director, BCPL Dibrugarh Pranjal Changmai as guests of honour.

