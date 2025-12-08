Assam: Schools directed to launch campaign against child marriage

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Department of School Education has issued directives to all schools across the state to actively participate in the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat (BVMB) campaign, a nationwide initiative aimed at eliminating child marriage and empowering girls through education, skills, and entrepreneurship.

The campaign is part of the Government of India’s initiative launched on November 27, 2024, coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and will continue until December 10, 2025.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has urged states to intensify awareness activities in educational institutions, recognizing schools, colleges, and universities as crucial spaces for sensitizing young people about the laws, consequences, and preventive measures related to child marriage.

Schools across Assam, from Classes VI to XII, have been instructed to implement activities such as awareness programmes, pledge ceremonies, poster competitions, essay writing, and short film creation on ending child marriage. Additionally, orientation sessions will be held for teachers and principals to identify and report at-risk children. Schools are also instructed to display IEC materials, including posters, banners, wall art, and videos in Hindi and regional languages.

The timeline for activities has been set as follows: pledge-taking during morning assemblies on December 11, orientation sessions for teachers and principals on December 16, district-level functions on December 22, and poster-drawing and essay competitions (preferably on Saturdays) on December 28.

The department has also emphasized the need for proper documentation of all activities for final reporting.

The instructions were issued with approval from the higher authorities, along with a campaign brief for reference.

