AASAA Holds Protest Rally in Makum Against Child Marriage and Illegal Liquor Trade

Tinsukia: Members of the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) organised a bike rally and public demonstration in Makum on Sunday, demanding immediate government intervention to address rising social problems in the tea garden areas. The protest highlighted three major concerns: child marriage, widespread bootlegging, and the growing consumption of locally brewed country liquor, commonly known as sulai.

Led by AASAA Tinsukia district president Albert Oreya, the programme began with a motorcycle rally through Makum town, followed by a public gathering in the town centre. Activists raised slogans urging authorities to crack down on illegal liquor production and sale, which they said has led to domestic violence, poor health, and financial distress among garden workers.

AASAA also expressed concern over the increasing number of school dropouts in tea garden communities. The organisation called upon the Education Department to introduce special welfare schemes, better school facilities, and incentives to ensure that children stay in school.

Speaking at the event, Albert Oreya said, “Child marriage and the curse of illegal liquor are destroying the future of our youth. We are losing an entire generation to these problems. We demand strong and visible action against those responsible.” He added that education remains the only pathway out of poverty, but economic hardship and lack of support continue to push children out of classrooms.

The association urged the government to take immediate and focused measures to protect the welfare of tea garden families and ensure long-term social reform in the region.