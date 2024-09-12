Assam: Schools must fulfil conditions to apply for affiliation/school code

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA), Assam, issued a notification informing that from now on the authorities of schools who desire to apply for affiliation/school code must comply with three conditions: rainwater harvesting facilities, clean drinking water facilities through tap connections, and availability of running tap water in toilets.

The notification further said that the Government of India, Ministry of Education, on July 12, 2024, instructed all schools to follow the three conditions.

SEBA sent the letter to the Inspector of all Schools, and this system will be applied from now on in all schools.

The notification also said that the authorities of the schools concerned must have to submit the photographs of aforementioned facilities with a report from the Inspector of Schools of the districts concerned to SEBA while applying for affiliation/school code.

