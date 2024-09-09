Assam: SEBA & AHSEC Merged; New State School Board Formed

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a major milestone towards taking the education sector to new heights, the Assam government has merged the SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) and the AHSEC (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council) to form a unified Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB).

The new board will earn contemporary school educations according to time relevance and needs with the National Education Policy-2020.

Governor Lakshman Acharya announced the nomination of RC Jain as the Chairman of the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) and Rukma Gohain Baruah, Chairman, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, as the Vice Chairman of the Assam State School Education Board.

They have been nominated for a term of three years or up to 70 years, whichever is earlier, from the date of issue of this notification.

As per the Ministry of Education, National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP) envisions a massive transformation in education through “an education system rooted in Indian ethos that contributes directly to transforming India, that is, Bharat, sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, by providing high-quality education to all, thereby making India a global knowledge superpower.”

The NEP 2020 is founded on the five guiding pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability. It will prepare our youth to meet the diverse national and global challenges of the present and the future, as per the Ministry of Education.

“In school education, the National Education Policy 2020 stresses the core values and principle that education must develop not only the cognitive skills—that is, both ‘foundational skills’ of literacy and numeracy and ‘higher-order’ skills such as critical thinking and problem solving—but also the social and emotional skills—also referred to as ‘soft skills’, including cultural awareness and empathy, perseverance and grit, teamwork, leadership, communication, among others,” as per the Ministry of Education.

The policy aims and aspires to universalize pre-primary education and provides special emphasis on the attainment of foundational literacy/numeracy in primary school and beyond for all by 2025, as per the Ministry of Education.

