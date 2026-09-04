Assam Schools Ordered to Prioritise Supreme Court-Mandated PRASHAST 2.0 Screening for Teachers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has directed all schools across the state to accord top priority to the implementation of PRASHAST 2.0 (Pre-Assessment Holistic Screening Tool) during the academic year 2026-27.

The directive, issued to District Mission Co-ordinators of Samagra Shiksha and Inspectors of Schools across Assam, follows directions from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and a review meeting held on August 27, 2026, by the Department of School Education & Literacy.

During the review meeting, it was emphasised that PRASHAST implementation is mandated by the Supreme Court of India and is not optional. States have been asked to ensure its effective and timely implementation. Assam’s progress was reviewed and found to be below the expected level.

Accordingly, all Heads of Schools and teachers have been instructed to strictly adhere to the prescribed timelines and complete the required activities on priority.

As part of the exercise, all general teachers must complete 10 mandatory online tutorial videos available on the PRASHAST App/Portal by September 5, 2026.

The SSA has also directed schools to update and verify the mobile numbers of newly appointed teachers and headmasters on the UDISE+ platform to facilitate implementation and authentication.

Heads of Schools have been asked to closely monitor the progress of PRASHAST 2.0 in their respective institutions and ensure that teachers complete the mandatory sensitisation programme and subsequent activities within the stipulated timelines. The initiative aims to facilitate early identification, appropriate referral, assessment and provision of necessary educational support to children requiring additional support.

Importantly, the SSA clarified that the mandatory training is only for general teachers. Special Educators have been specifically instructed not to log in using general teacher credentials or undertake the training through teacher logins.

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