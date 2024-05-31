Assam: Schools to hold summer camps based on Mission LiFE in summer vacation

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The SSA (Samagra Shiksha, Assam) has informed all district mission coordinators (DMCs) of the holding of summer camps based on the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) theme to be conducted in all schools during the summer vacation in the state. The camps will start on June 5, coinciding with World Environment Day.

Mission LiFE is a global movement promoting sustainable lifestyles and mindful use of resources to conserve the environment. “As part of the activities under eco-clubs that have already been formed in the schools to enable children to take up meaningful environment-friendly activities and projects, it suggested that the summer camps may be organized in schools during the upcoming summer vacation on the theme, eco-clubs for Mission LiFE,” the Executive of SSA told the DMCs in a letter.

According to the letter, the summer camps will span seven days, devoting a day to each of the seven themes of Mission LiFE. The seven themes are: Adopting Healthy Lifestyle, Adopting Sustainable Food Systems, Reducing E- Waste; Reducing Waste; Saving Energy; Saving Water, and Saying No to Single Use Plastic.

In the case of elementary-level schools, funds under youth and eco-clubs will be released to the schools for use in conducting various activities under eco-club for Mission LiFE, the letter said, adding that in the case of secondary schools, the activities can be done in a non-financial mode.

The letter has also asked the school authorities to document the holding of Mission LiFE and share photographs and video graphs extensively through various social media platforms.

The idea of LIFE was put forward at COP26 in 2021, and India has since committed to promoting a healthy and sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation as keys to combating climate change. Mission LiFE is a global movement promoting sustainable lifestyles and mindful use of resources to conserve the environment.

The National Education Policy 2020 emphasised that certain subjects, skills, and capacities should be learnt by all students to become good, successful, innovative, adaptive, and productive human beings in today’s rapidly changing world. The skills include environmental awareness, including water and resource conservation, sanitation, and hygiene. Eco Clubs in schools are an intervention under Samagra Shiksha to enable students to take up meaningful environment-friendly activities and projects, thereby developing sensitivity and an understanding for the ongoing environmental concerns and the right attitudes and dispositions to address them. They are a forum through which students can reach out to influence each other and engage their parents and neighbourhood communities to promote sound environmental behaviour.

