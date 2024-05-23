Ensure use of COT during school visit: Samagra Shiksha, Assam OSD

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The OSD (Officer on Special Duty) of SSA (Samagra Shiksha, Assam) has asked all SSA district coordinators to instruct and ensure the CRCCs (Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators) use the Classroom Observation Tools (COT) during school visits and share this information with the school of NIPUN (Foundational Literary and Numeracy—FLN) blocks. The OSD also highlighted that the purpose of COT is to support teachers to ensure the learning outcomes of students. In this regard, the OSD asked them to ensure that CRCCs visit at least eight schools for this purpose in a month, ideally for two observations in a week, maintaining a balance between literacy and numeracy classroom observations.

Initially, this routine may be followed till June 30, 2024, after which a consultative meeting shall be held with the CRCCs to understand their experiences and plan the further course of action, the OSD said, adding that the BEEO/BMC (Block Mission Coordinator) would review with the CRCCs on a fortnightly basis to review the process and a monthly review by the DMC (District Mission Coordinator). An orientation programme has been conducted both at the state-level for Master Trainers and CRCCs at the block level on the use of the Classroom Obsevation Tool (COT) in the FLN schools under NIPUN Block.

