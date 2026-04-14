Assam Schools to Observe Jal Pakhwada From April 16–30 Under National Water Conservation Drive

Samagra Shiksha Axom has directed all districts across Assam to observe Jal Pakhwada — a fortnight dedicated to water conservation awareness — from April 16 to April 30, 2026, in line with a nationwide initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
The programme will be conducted across schools and educational institutions throughout the state, focusing on the theme of water conservation both within school campuses and at the household level.
Schools have been instructed to organise a range of awareness and engagement activities during the fortnight, including workshops, debates, essay writing, quizzes, and painting competitions.
The initiative will be implemented in coordination with the Jal Jeevan Mission, which will provide technical support to participating institutions.
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District authorities have been directed to ensure smooth and timely implementation of the programme as per the suggested action plan.
They are also required to submit daily activity reports through a designated Google Tracker, along with photographs, videos, and other relevant documentation to track progress throughout the fortnight.
All districts must compile and submit a comprehensive report on the observance to the concerned authority by May 10, 2026.
The initiative is part of a wider national effort to sensitise students and communities about the importance of conserving water resources and adopting sustainable practices in everyday life.