Assam Schools to Observe Jal Pakhwada From April 16–30 Under National Water Conservation Drive

Samagra Shiksha Axom has directed all districts across Assam to observe Jal Pakhwada — a fortnight dedicated to water conservation awareness — from April 16 to April 30, 2026, in line with a nationwide initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The programme will be conducted across schools and educational institutions throughout the state, focusing on the theme of water conservation both within school campuses and at the household level.

Activities Planned Across Schools

Schools have been instructed to organise a range of awareness and engagement activities during the fortnight, including workshops, debates, essay writing, quizzes, and painting competitions.

The initiative will be implemented in coordination with the Jal Jeevan Mission, which will provide technical support to participating institutions.

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