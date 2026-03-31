Assam Ranks Second in Complaints Under Jal Jeevan Mission, Over 1,226 Grievances Reported

Assam has emerged as the state with the second-highest number of grievances under the Centre’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission, receiving 1,226 complaints, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on March 30.
The nationwide tally of complaints under the scheme stands at 18,790, according to Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Veeranna Somanna. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of complaints at 16,178.
The reported complaints highlight several concerns, including financial irregularities, substandard work quality, and non-functional tap connections. These issues were flagged through various sources such as media reports, citizen feedback, public representatives, and dedicated grievance portals.
Minister Somanna emphasized that ensuring safe drinking water remains primarily a state responsibility. While the Centre extends financial and technical support through the Jal Jeevan Mission, state governments are tasked with implementing the scheme on the ground.
Since its launch in August 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission has successfully connected over 12.59 crore rural households to tap water. As of March 8, approximately 81.72 per cent of rural households across India now have access to potable water.
The minister also pointed out the challenges that hinder implementation in certain regions, particularly states like Assam. Factors such as water scarcity, groundwater contamination, difficult terrain, and scattered settlements continue to pose obstacles.
To accelerate progress, the Centre has extended the Jal Jeevan Mission until December 2028. The renewed phase comes with an enhanced financial outlay and a focus on completing pending works, particularly in vulnerable areas, through close coordination with state authorities.