Assam: Schools to prepare for upcoming Gunotsav, 2025 in state

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) directed all the schools of the state to prepare for the forthcoming Gunotsav, 2025, which is scheduled between January 6 and February 9, 2025, in three phrases. The gunotsav results of the schools that were very poor compared to other schools from the last few years are directed to take special preparation for the upcoming Gunotsav. Some measures are asked to be taken immediately by those schools for their improved results. SSA directed some major guidelines that are needed to be followed. Regular practice of OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets among students to enhance their performance.

SSA also directed regular practice of MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) among students after preparation of model question bank at school level based on learning outcomes. Previous year’s question paper may be used for practice to identify strengths and weaknesses in students’ performance across subjects.

SSA also directed to hold an awareness meeting on Gunotsav with SMS (School Management Committee)/SMDC (School Management Development Committee) members and parents.

For continuous effort for 100% attendance of students at school, SSA stated a monthly parent meeting has to be conducted at school after school time every third and fourth Saturday of a month and encourage them to support. Home visits to absent students by teachers, SMC, and SMDC members are to be done regularly after school time to increase students attendance. Weekly class tests are to be conducted on every Friday at schools to assess the students, and remedial measures are to be taken for weak learners regularly. Documentation of all official records, like celebration of different divas, biodiversity register, library issue register, SMC and parent meeting register, etc., are to be maintained properly at school.

Schools are asked to regularly conduct morning assemblies as per norms, and the practice of singing the state anthem and national anthem is to be done properly. The development of the flower garden and kitchen garden is to be done at the available space on the school campus. Proper classroom management and beautification of the school campus is to be initiated with the help of SMC/SMDC and parents. Innovative practices are to be planned and executed at schools for the development of schools from time to time.

The six-round Gunotsav will be held in three phases. In phase one, the date of the self-evaluation is January 6, 2025. The dates of the external evaluation are January 7, January 8, and January 9 of the year 2025. It will cover 11 districts, namely Barpeta, Bajali, Karimganj, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sibsagar, Southsalmara-Mankachar, and Udalguri.

Similarly, in phase two, the date of the self-evaluation is January 17, 2025. The dates of the external evaluation are January 20, January 21, and January 22 of the year 2025. It will cover 14 districts, namely Baksa, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro), Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and Westkarbi Anglong. In phase three, the date of the self-evaluation is February 4, 2025. The dates of external evaluation are February 5, February 6, and February 7 of the year 2025. It will cover 10 districts, namely Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Darrang, Dibrugarh, and Goalpara, Cachar, Nalbari, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, and Majuli.

