Assam Schools to Screen Inclusive Education Module for Staff on October 7

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: All schools across Assam will screen a 30-minute sensitization and orientation module on Inclusive Education for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) on October 7, 2026, as part of an initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) has directed District Mission Coordinators and Inspectors of Schools across the state to ensure the screening of the module in all schools under their jurisdiction.

The module has been developed to build sensitivity, empathy and inclusive attitudes among school staff towards children with special needs. It will be available in 12 Indian languages and uses practical examples and interactive activities to help staff understand the needs and challenges faced by CwSN.

According to SSA, the screening will cover both teaching and non-teaching staff, including ayahs, drivers, clerical staff, receptionists, deans, wardens, heads of schools and other personnel, wherever applicable.

District Programme Officers for Inclusive Education have been asked to coordinate with block-level authorities and school heads to ensure effective implementation. School heads will be responsible for accessing and screening the module through the PRASHAST portal.

SSA has also directed officials to monitor school participation and follow up with institutions where the module has not been viewed. Data on the number of schools completing the screening will be available at the National, State and Block login levels.

The initiative forms part of the ongoing PRASHAST screening programme, which aims to screen students for probable disabilities and facilitate early identification and intervention.

SSA said sensitising school staff about the needs and requirements of children with special needs is an important component of the initiative and will help strengthen an inclusive, accessible and supportive school environment.

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