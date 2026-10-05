IIT Guwahati's Agro-Rural Tech Exhibition Highlights Innovations for Sustainable Livelihoods

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A two-day exhibition organised at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati under the HDFC Bank Parivartan programme concluded successfully on Sunday, showcasing a range of value-added products developed through agro-rural technology initiatives.

Organised as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the School of Agro and Rural Technology (SART), IIT Guwahati, the exhibition featured products developed through projects focused on agrovoltaics, aquavoltaics, biochar and biomass, with financial support from HDFC Bank CSR.

Several organisations from Sualkuchi, Nalbari, Kamrup Metropolitan and other parts of the region also participated, displaying and selling locally produced products.

The exhibition was inaugurated on Friday by Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota. On the occasion, an HDFC Bank Parivartan-sponsored initiative titled “Facilitating Rural Livelihood & Farmer Enabling: SART Makes the Difference” was also inaugurated.

Kota expressed hope that the projects undertaken by IIT Guwahati with support from HDFC Bank would contribute to improving the livelihoods of farmers and rural entrepreneurs. He stressed the need to scale up successful pilot models developed by the institute and extend them to rural areas on a larger scale.

An interaction session involving farmers, beneficiaries and other stakeholders associated with the projects was also held. Representatives of voluntary organisations, cooperative societies and small entrepreneurs from different parts of the Northeast participated in the discussion.

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