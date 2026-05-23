Assam Schools Told to Promote Cultural Talent Search Scholarship Scheme 2026-27 for Students Aged 10-14

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Office of the Director of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam has directed all Inspectors of Schools across the state to ensure wide publicity and effective implementation of the Cultural Talent Search Scholarship Scheme (CTSSS), 2026-27 initiated by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

In an official communication, all Government, Provincialised, Government-aided and private secondary schools have been asked to disseminate information regarding the scholarship scheme among eligible students.

The CTSSS aims to identify and support exceptionally talented children in the age group of 10 to 14 years in various artistic disciplines including music, dance, drama, painting, sculpture, crafts, creative writing and literary arts.

The Directorate has instructed school authorities to encourage talented students involved in performing, visual and literary arts to apply for the scholarship and provide necessary assistance in filling up and submitting application forms within the stipulated deadline.

The department has also stressed the need for extensive publicity of the scheme to ensure maximum participation from deserving students across Assam.

Application forms can be downloaded from the official website of the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The last date for submission of applications to CCRT, New Delhi is May 31, 2026.

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