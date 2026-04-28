Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) extends one-time scholarship aid to tribal students

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) has extended one-time scholarship assistance to several tribal students under its 2024–25 financial year initiative. On Monday, Councillor Sumit Rabha distributed scholarship cheques at the Boko Tourism Bhawan to 34 students from different villages within the Boko Council constituency. Alongside the distribution, an education awareness meeting was also organized with students and parents.

Retired teachers Suren Kalita and Nagen Kalita addressed the gathering, offering valuable guidance on how students should pursue their studies to achieve success. Councillor Sumit Rabha emphasized that the initiative aims to encourage tribal students to continue their education despite financial challenges.

Meanwhile, at the office of the Gobardhan Regional Youth Association, Bamunigaon, Councillor Ajit Rabha distributed cheques to 24 students from the Bamunigaon Council constituency. He expressed regret that although 100 students had applied, limited council funds allowed only 24 to receive assistance this time. However, he assured that more students would benefit in future phases of the one-time scholarship programme.

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