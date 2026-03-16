Assam Scientist Honoured with International LIFT Award

GUWAHATI: Dr. Lekhika Pathak, a research scientist from KaviKrishna Lab, IIT-Guwahati, has achieved a significant international milestone in the global biotech field, establishing her as a young, upcoming figure in the field. She has been awarded the prestigious LIFT fellowship at UMass M2D2-the Massachusetts Medical Device Development Center, USA for her entrepreneurial idea on ‘Biomarker Discovery Platform for Detection of Accelerated Aging’. The award recognises her innovative idea on the Biomarker and aging.

Dr. Pathak is one of the 12 internationally and the first Assamese selected fellows in the 4th cohort of 2025. They have been selected for exploring the entrepreneurship side of the aging space along with their academic research. They got the hands-on experience in competitive analysis, marketing, regulatory and reimbursement strategy, intellectual property, and venture financing — all while developing solutions to improve healthy aging.

She is the eldest daughter of Sarat Chandra Pathak and Parinita Pathak of Kuruabahi, Bokakhat. This is stated in a release.

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