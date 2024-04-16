Assam: SEBA announces dates for registration of Class IX students

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In a letter to the Heads of the High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools of the state, SEBA has mentioned that the online registration for Class IX students will be open on the Online Registration Portal from April 12 to May 30. It mentioned that in the Registration portal, all schools must provide the 11-digit UDISE Code on the My School page. If any school does not have the UDISE code then the school will put “Applied For” in the field of UDISE Code. The schools which do not have the UDISE code must apply for the same through the necessary procedure and update it in the Registration portal, before the Registration process of next year, i.e., 2025. Further, all schools having UDISE codes must enrol their students in the UDISE portal.

For government/provincialized schools, while registering the students, the school must provide the 17-digit Student ID of Class VIII, used in Gunotsav or Siksha Setu. If for any student the 17-digit Student ID is not available then the school will put NA in the respective field in the Registration portal. For private schools, if for any student the 17-digit Student ID is available then the school will provide it in the Student ID field, else the school will put NA. All the heads of the High/Higher Secondary Schools affiliated under SEBA are hereby requested to complete the registration of Class IX students within the above stipulated time period, ie May 30 as mentioned in the letter.

