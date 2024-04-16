Assam: Initiative to spread awareness of voting among students

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Axom (SSA) has written to the District Mission Coordinators of all districts regarding encouragement for voter education awareness through a letter-writing activity.

Mentioning that it is imperative to instil these principles of democracy in the younger generations and that the power of voting shapes the course of our nation’s future and educating our children about this fundamental right is crucial in fostering active participation in the democratic process, the Election Department, Government of Assam, has initiated an effort known as the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP). This initiative aims to educate and empower our youth with essential knowledge about democracy, the electoral process, and the significance of their vote.

The Election Department has called for organizing a letter-writing activity among students under the age of 18. Through this activity, students will have the opportunity to express the importance of voting to their parents, encouraging them to exercise their right to vote in elections. The officer also urged all schools to actively participate in this endeavour. Teachers were encouraged to facilitate the letter-writing activity within their classrooms, guiding students in articulating their thoughts effectively.

Following this, teachers will evaluate the letters and select exemplary ones for recognition by the District Election Authority. Selected letters will be compiled by the District Elementary Education Officer/District Mission Coordinator and shared with the District Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Nodal Officer for further acknowledgement from the District Election Authority.

