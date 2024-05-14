Assam: SEBA announces HSLC compartmental examination from May 28

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced that the compartmental examinations for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination 2024 will be conducted from May 28 to June 3. They have also mentioned that the rules have been changed this year and that elective subjects will be allotted 3 hours, while the rest will be given 2 hours. It was also mentioned that the objective part of the question papers will not be conducted again and that students will reappear for the subjective part only.

It was also announced that the Compartmental Examination of the HSLC Examination, 2024, will be held for those candidates who could not come out successful in the HSLC Examination, 2024 but failed in a maximum of three subjects and obtained a minimum of 170 marks in aggregate. They will be eligible to appear in the compartmental examination by a single chance. The candidate appearing in the Compartmental Examination has to secure a minimum of 30% marks in the subjects appeared and his/her total marks must be 180 or above to come out successful.

All successful candidates will be eligible to take admission to higher classes in the same academic year. Meanwhile, if such candidates cannot come out successful in the Compartmental Examination, 2024 (single chance), they shall have to take re-admission in their respective schools to appear again as regular candidates, if so desired.

The compartmental examination shall be only for the theory papers and marks of practical examination, marks obtaining OMR Answer-sheets in core subjects (English, General Mathematics. General Science and Social Science) and marks obtained in Internal Assessment (IA) in HSLC Examination, 2024 will be carried over for the subjects appeared in the Compartmental Examination, wherever applicable.

