Doomdooma Shatadal Sakha Sahitya Sabha felicitated meritorious students of HSLC Examination, 2024

TINSUKIA : The Doomdooma Shatadal Sakha Sahitya Sabha (DSSSS) felicitated 43 students of various schools under three examination centres of Doomdooma area who excelled in the HSLC Examination, 2024 conducted by SEBA with letter marks in the Assamese subject. The meeting held on the occasion was chaired by DSSSS president Bimala Baruah while the DSSSS secretary Deben Deka anchored the programme.

The president of Tinsukia Zila Sahitya Sabha Mohan Maran and Principal of Doomdooma College Dr Kamaleshwar Kalita addressed the students and the gathering among other dignitaries. The DSSSS felicitated the meritorious students with a phulam gomocha, a memento, a pen and a letter of congratulations. In the same programme, the awards instituted by ‘Ujjwal - Tripti Trust’ in memory of noted Assamese poet of the Ramdhenu era of the Assamese literature Late Ujjwal Saikia and his wife Late Tripti Saikia by their eldest son Barasa Ritu Saikia and daughter-in-law Ritumoni Dutta Saikia were also presented to the first three top scorers of the Assamese subject in the HSLC Examination from St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma.

This time Manisha Baruah with 92 marks secured the first award, Kaushik Raj Dutta and Parthona Das with 90 marks each secured second award while Arnabjan Handique, Tushar Patra and Samiran Sharma and Tenton Gopal Das, all with 89 marks, secured third award. The awards carried a phulam gamocha, a bundle of books, a letter of appreciation and some cash amount each. Earlier, trustee of ‘Ujjwal - Tripti Trust’ and an assistant teacher of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma Ritumoni Dutta Saikia spoke about the aims and objectives of the trust as well as about the award. The event was moderated by Abhijit Khataniar, an assistant teacher of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma.

