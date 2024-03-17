Assam: SEBA announces online registration of Class IX students in April

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the online registration of the Class IX students for the year 2024 in the month of April.

The order mentioned that the 11-digit UDISE code of each school will be required for student registration. In addition, this year for the registration of students, a 17-digit student ID for Class VIII, used in Gunotsav or Siksha Setu in the case of government schools and available in the UDISE database in the case of private schools, will also be mandatory. Schools have to enter the 17-digit student ID, as mentioned in the marks sheet for Class VIII, in the registration portal.

The school will have to collect the mark sheet for Class VIII while admitting the student to Class IX. No student will be allowed to be registered in the registration portal of Class IX if a 17-digit student ID is not provided. The actual dates of registration and detailed instructions will be shared in due course.

