Assam: SEBA notifies schools regarding entry of marks on online portal

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has asked all the government and provincialized schools to enter the class IX and Class X marks of students on the Marks Entry Portal (MEP). The schools have been asked to complete the same by April 30, 2024.

The schools have been notified to enter the marks for unit tests I and II, half-yearly examinations 2023 and annual examinations 2024 for class IX as well as the marks from half-yearly examination 2023, unit test II 2023 and pre boards examinations 2024 for the class X students. The authorities have mentioned that the marks can be entered by entering the portal by clicking the Marks Entry Portal link on the SEBA official website sebaonline.org.