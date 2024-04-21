Assam: SEBA issues instructions for re-checking HSLC answer scripts

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has issued instructions for rechecking answer scripts, along with obtaining scanned copies of the answer scripts and scanned copies of the OMR along with the Answer Key.

It mentioned that the procedure for applying for rechecking of answer scripts with descriptive questions, including MIL and elective subjects, along with obtaining answer scripts is as follows: Candidates intending to get their evaluated answer scripts re-checked will have to apply through the SEBA's official website, sebaonline.org. Please visit SEBA's official website, sebaonline.org. They can click on the link "APPLY FOR RE-CHECKING & Scanned copy of ANSWER SCRIPTS and OMR with Answer Key" and select RE-CHECKING & Scanned copy of ANSWER SCRIPTS. Thereafter, the student must choose the subjects for which the process is needed, and the necessary information is entered into the portal. Then the fees are paid through online means. Re-checking of answer scripts along with obtaining a scanned copy of the answer script (for all theory question papers only, i.e., excluding the OMR part) is Rs. 400 per subject.

The candidate must note that re-checking the answer script does not mean re-evaluation of the answer script. Re-checking includes the re-totaling of marks awarded by the examiner, the assessment of answer(s) that have been left out and unevaluated, and the correction of the wrong entry of marks of any manner/nature.

The results will be communicated to the applicant within 30 days from the last date of receipt of the application, by SMS and e-mail only. In case of any change in marks, the revised marks sheet and certificates will be issued on submission of the original marks sheet and certificates in the board's office through the head of the concerned school with the intimation of the head of the institution. No such mark sheet and certificate will be sent directly to the school or candidate or through any other agency. A scanned copy of the answer script will be available for the applied candidates through email only.

The following is a list of procedures for obtaining a scanned copy of the OMR and Answer Key. The candidate must visit SEBA's official website, sebaonline.org, by clicking thelinkK "APPLY FOR RE-CHECKING & Scanned Copy ANSWER SCRIPTS and OMR with Answer Key". Then the candidate must select the scanned copy of the OMR and Answer Key and select the subjects. After entering the necessary information, the payment must be made via online mode only. The fee for a scanned copy of the OMR and answer key is Rs. 50 per subject. The scanned copy of OMR and Answer Key will be made available to the applicantto the applicant within 30 days from the last date of receipt of the application through e-mail only.

The notification also issued the following general instructions: The portal (link) will be opened after two days of the declaration of the results, i.e., April 22, 2024. Candidates have to apply within 15 days from the date of opening the link, and the last date will be May 7, 2024, until 10 p.m. Detailed instructions for the application process will also be available at the link. No application will be accepted without a fee, and no offline application will be accepted. Additionally, incomplete applications will be summarily rejected.

It also mentioned that the answer scripts are confidential documents and will not come under the purview of the RTI Act, 2005, prior to the declaration of the re-checked results of the HSLC Examination, 2024. The decision of the competent authority of the Board on the marks awarded shall be final and binding on the candidate. Also, the candidate shall have to give an undertaking that the OMR Sheet, along with the Answer Key, shall not be given to any institution or school for display or any commercial purpose or to print media or electronic media by him/her or anyone on his / her behalf. Violation of this instruction shall be liable for legal action, and the OMR Sheet along with the Answer key shall not be challenged by any examinee in a court of law or make any claim on this account in any forum.

