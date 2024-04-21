Assam: HSLC 2024 exam results out; success rate of 75.7%

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination 2024, organized by the Secondary Education Board of India (SEBA), were released today, with a pass percentage of 75.7. The pass percentage in 2023 was 72.6, while the success rate in 2022 was 56.4%.

The results this time, in terms of the pass percentage, is the best among the past three years of the exam.

According to sources at SEBA, students in rural areas outperform their urban counterparts in this exam by achieving a higher pass percentage.

In the HSLC 2024, the top five students in order of merit are: Anurag Doloi from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat, who tops the exam results by securing 593 marks. Jharna Saikia of Sankardev ShishuVidya Niketan, Biswanath Chariali, secured the second position with 590 marks. Manash Pratim Saikia from Island Academy, Kamalabari in Majuli; Bedanta Choudhury from Stella Maris School, Sarupeta in Barpeta; and Devashree Kashyap from Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon, secured the same 588 marks each.

Among the candidates securing 100 out of 100 marks are 1328 students who secured 100% in Advanced Mathematics, 133 in Social Science, 82 in English, 71 in General Science, 26 in Computer Science, 10 in Geography, and 9 in Sanskrit (E), while those scoring 100% in MIL subjects are three in Assamese, two in Bodo, and one in Nepali.

This year, a total of 4,25,966 candidates applied to appear in the exam, out of which 4,19,078 candidates appeared. The number of successful candidates was pegged at 3,17,317 (75.7%). Out of these, 1,05,873 candidates secured the 1st Division, 1,50,764 secured 2nd Division, and 60,680 candidates made it through to the 3rd Division.

In the HSLC exams in 2024, male students performed better than female students. A total of 1,87,904 male candidates appeared for the exam, and 1,45,263 (77.3%) were successful in clearing the exam. On the other hand, 2,31,164 female candidates appeared for the exam, and 1,72,046 (74.4%) cleared the exam successfully. 10 transgender candidates appeared for the exam, and 8 of them were successful. 6,888 candidates were absent from the exam; the results of 361 candidates have been withheld, while 61 candidates were expelled in the course of the examination.

This year, the number of students securing 1st Division is 1,05,873, crossing the one lakh mark for the first time in SEBA’s history.

As per the official SEBA notice, Chirang (91.2%), Nalbari (88.1%), and Baksa (86.9%) are named as the top three best-performing districts. A scrutiny of the results, however, reveals that Dima Hasao district achieved an 87.3% pass percentage, placing it among the top three performing districts. Meanwhile, Sivasagar district has 85.1% successful candidates, and Kamrup (Metro) district candidates achieved 84.2% success.

However, Udalguri emerged as the lowest-performing district, with 60.9% of the candidates passing the exam. Dhubri fared a little better with 62.6%, and Cachar did slightly better with 63.1%.

While 1,05,873 students secured first division, 6,392 emerged as distinction holders, and 20,552 were regarded as star mark holders. The total number of letter mark holders is 1,93,159 students.

The HSLC examination 2024 was conducted by SEBA from February 16 to March 4 in two shifts: the first shift was held from 9 a.m. to noon, and the second shift took place from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. All students were given five minutes extra to read the question papers.

It should be noted that the results of HSLC 2024 were declared within 45 days of the completion of the examination.

OUR JORHATCORRESPONDENTADDS: Anurag Doloi, the topper of HSLC examination 2024 and son of Suresh Doloi, a resident of Kasagaral on the outskirts of Jorhat town, told media persons that he wanted to study Computer science and become a Software engineer. He said that he would continue to study Class XII in Pragya Academy and appear for both NEET and JEE and to get admission into an IIT or NIT.

