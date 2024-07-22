Assam: SEBA to hold exams for Grades III and IV posts in September,October

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will hold the examinations for the recruitment of Grades III and IV posts in the state government in September and October this year.

The authorities-the State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) for Grade III and the SLRC for Grade IV-have received as many as 32,36,416 applications against around 14,000 vacancies.

According to SEBA, 11,23,204 candidates will take on Paper 3 for class 12-level posts under SLRC-III on September 15, 2024. As many as 5,29,989 candidates will appear in Paper 4 for graduate posts under SLRC grade III on September 29, 2025. On the same day, as many as 2,04,091 candidates will appear in Paper 5 for the post of driver, also under SLRC III.

As many as 8,27,130 candidates for HSLC-level posts will take on Paper I under SLRC-IV on October 27, 2024. On the same day, as many as 5,52,002 candidates for Class VIII-level posts will take on Paper 2, also under SLRC IV.

SEBA will hold the examinations in 25 districts: Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, and West Karbi Anglong. The SEBA has requested that the DCs concerned to make arrangements for examination centres that should be within 10 km from police stations with proper road communication and public transportation facilities. Apart from this, the examination centres with a minimum capacity of 250 candidates should be well-fenced, have provisions for CCTV surveillance in the surrounding areas, etc.

Though 32,36,416 applications have been received against around 14,000 posts, the exact number of candidates cannot be ascertained right now as they have the opportunity to apply for three posts if their qualifications permit.

