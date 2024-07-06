SEBA Announces Central Spoken English Tests for Class IX and X

Guwahati: Heads of the institutions affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) have been ordered that, in regard to spoken English, two central tests will be conducted by SEBA for both Class IX and X. All the schools have been directed to take the necessary steps accordingly. The schedule of the tests is as follows:.

Central Test for Class X: Central Test 1 will be from August 5 to August 9, 2024, and Central Test 2 will be from December 3 to 7, 2024. Also, the Central Test for Class IX is from October 21 to 25, 2024, and Central Test 2 will be from January 20 to 24, 2025.

Further, the students of Class IX will be able to use the Spoken English app starting July 11, 2024. School teachers concerned will be able to view the list of students in the teacher's panel on the website https://www.sebaspokenenglish.com/teacher from July 11, 2024, and download the list to proceed further.

