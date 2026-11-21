STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday reviewed preparations for the upcoming by-elections in three constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), stressing the need for free, fair, peaceful and transparent polling. A three-member team led by State Election Commissioner Ranjan Sharma held a review meeting with senior officials of the Chirang district administration and police to assess the arrangements for the by-elections. The meeting reviewed transportation arrangements, deployment of Sector and Zonal Officers, training of Presiding and Polling Officers, infrastructure at polling stations, security arrangements and other measures required for the smooth conduct of the elections.

Sharma urged officials of all concerned departments to work in close coordination to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful polling. He also directed the administration to take all necessary measures well in advance to prevent disruptions during the election process. The SEC team had earlier held separate review meetings with the district administrations of Udalguri and Tamulpur on November 18 to assess preparations in the respective districts. The by-elections will be held in BTC Constituency No. 15 Kajalgaon (ST), No. 26 Darangajuli (ST) and No. 40 Rowta.