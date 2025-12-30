Political mobilization intensifies in BTC ahead of 2026 Assam Assembly elections

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections drawing closer, political mobilization has intensified across the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) areas, transforming constituencies into active hubs of strategic planning and early campaigning. As the electoral timeline tightens, an undeclared yet increasingly visible contest for political dominance has begun among parties eyeing key seats.

The ruling alliance, led by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), appears to be operating with a clear roadmap to retain power for a third consecutive term. In contrast, the opposition remains mired in prolonged alliance negotiations, leading to uncertainty over seat-sharing arrangements and candidate selection. Political observers note that this lack of clarity has hampered the opposition's ground-level preparedness.

Amid this evolving political landscape, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seen a surge of aspirants seeking party nominations, particularly in strategically important constituencies. Grassroots outreach programmes, informal campaigns, and voter engagement activities are already underway, with the incumbent government's welfare initiatives forming the core of early political messaging.

The newly restructured Bhergaon Assembly constituency under the BTC has emerged as one of the most politically dynamic zones. Several BJP aspirants are actively positioning themselves, while voters have become increasingly vocal about their preference for a locally rooted representative. Sources suggest that, in keeping with alliance understandings, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) may leave the Bhergaon seat to the BJP, further heightening political stakes.

Among the emerging contenders, former student leader and BJP youth figure Nabajyoti Koch has attracted considerable attention. With sustained involvement in social institutions and community-based student organizations, Koch is widely regarded as a leader with strong grassroots connect. His influence is believed to extend across multiple voter segments, including tea garden communities, non-tribal voters, and the youth electorate.

Political analysts point out that non-Bodo voters are likely to play a decisive role in determining Bhergaon's electoral outcome, making candidate selection particularly critical. In this context, Koch's rising visibility and organizational experience have sparked active discussion within political circles. Observers suggest that a youth-centric and locally accepted candidate could significantly tilt the balance in favour of the ruling alliance.

