Assam Secondary Schools Urged to Submit Fund Requirements for 2026–27 by March 20

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, has issued an urgent directive to all Inspectors of Schools and heads of government secondary institutions across the state, asking them to submit their actual fund requirements for the financial year 2026–27 and provide expenditure details for the financial year 2025–26.

In an official communication, the Directorate instructed all concerned officials in secondary education to furnish the required financial details by March 20, 2026.

The directive applies to all Inspectors of Schools (excluding BTAD), principals, and headmasters of government secondary schools, as well as Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs), including those of Vigyan Mandir institutions.

The report must include detailed fund requirements under various heads, such as regular salaries of provincialized secondary schools, including amalgamated LP and ME schools, government schools and Vigyan Mandir institutions, fixed-pay tutors, additional contractual teachers (not under the Special Recruitment Drive (SRD)), Information and Communication Technology (ICT) instructors, and offices of Inspectors of Schools.

According to the directive, the DSE has also made it compulsory for all offices to submit the complete expenditure statement for the financial year 2025–26. Authorities warned that failure to provide this data will result in the rejection of their fund proposals for 2026–27. The communication has been marked “Top Most Urgent”, indicating the importance of timely compliance for smooth financial planning in the upcoming financial year.

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