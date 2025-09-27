1124 teachers under SRD transferred to Directorate of secondary education in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant administrative move, the Government of Assam has approved the transfer of 1124 teachers appointed under the Special Recruitment Drive (SRD) to the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam. These teachers were earlier regularized and appointed in amalgamated High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools but had their salaries temporarily allotted through elementary schools under the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE).

According to an official communication from Suranjana Senapati, ACS, Director of Elementary Education, Assam, the government had initiated the SRD to recruit experienced contractual and state pool teachers of Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) who had served continuously for at least five years. A total of 21,809 teachers were regularized under this drive, with an additional 2,651 appointments processed for BTAD and Hill districts.

Out of these, 1124 teachers were working in amalgamated HS/HSS institutions. As their posts were originally sanctioned under DEE, they were temporarily attached to LP/UP schools for salary release, leading to administrative complications. Following multiple communications between DEE, the Department of School Education, and the Accountant General, the government has now formally transferred their posts and services to the Directorate of Secondary Education.

