Assam Secretariat declared a ‘protected area’ in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In order to regulate the entry of unauthorized persons except bona fide residents and public servants of the Assam Secretariat and other offices attached to them, the DC has ordered and declared the scheduled area of the Assam Secretariat a protected area.

This order will remain in force from February 1 until it is modified, revoked, cancelled, or withdrawn, it was stated.

No person or group of persons, except bona fide residents and public servants, shall enter into or stay in, pass over, or loiter in or around the scheduled area in the vicinity thereof without prior permission from the District Magistrate, Kamrup Metropolitan, or any officer duly authorized by him on his behalf, or the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Assam, or the Secretary, Assam Legislative Assembly, or an officer of duty authorized by him. Violation of this order by any person shall be liable to be punished under Sub-Section (5) of Section 8 F of the Assam Maintenance of Public Order Act, 1947, the DC’s order said.

The scheduled protected area has the following boundaries: East: Southern side of the G.S. Road starting from Ganeshguri Flyover up to Super Market Police Point; South: 60-foot road staring from Super Market Police Point to Last Gate; West: From the Last Gate along the R.P. Road up to the entry point of Assam Legislative Assembly; North: From Ganesh Mandir up to Ganeshguri Chariali.