Assam: Secretary to Governor visits Gauhati University, takes stock of academic activities

Guwahati: A team of officials from the Office of the Governor-cum-Chancellor, Gauhati University led by Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, and Secretary, Chancellor’s Secretariat Kabita Deka, visited Gauhati University on July 9 and July 10 and took stock of its academic, research and administrative activities.

The team on behalf of the Chancellor congratulated the Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof. PJ Handique on achieving an A+ Grade in recent accreditation by NAAC. The team discussed with the Vice-Chancellor and key officials of the university about the processes and preparation for NAAC accreditation, NIRF ranking, initiatives undertaken to implement the National Education Policy 2020 and the journey of the university in the last few years.

The team further visited different departments, important centres, laboratories and research facilities and took stock of the facilities available there. After interacting with the faculty members and officials, the team expressed happiness about the vibrancy of the university’s academic and research environment, infrastructure, diversity of the courses, and the competitiveness of the teachers. The team extensively discussed with the IQAC team about Gauhati University’s preparation for NAAC, NIRF, design of course structures based on outcome-based education (OBE). Members of the team also expressed satisfaction and offered a few suggestions where the university can take necessary steps for the greater and overall progress. They further suggested that budding universities of the state can take suggestions from Gauhati University for their growth journey, stated a press release.

