NAAC peer team visits RG Baruah College in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A NAAC Peer Team comprises Prof. Mohammad Khalid Azam, Chairperson, who is a Professor at the Department of Business & Management, Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh. Prof. Mantu Saha, who attended as a member coordinator and is a professor of the Department of Mathematics at the University of Burdwan, West Bengal, and Dr. Mamta Muthal, who was the former principal of the G.H. Raisoni Institute of Information Technology, Maharashtra, visited R.G. Baruah College on May 14 and 15, 2024, for its third cycle assessment.

The dignitaries were welcomed by the principal, Dr. Pranjit Kumar Nath, the students and staff of the college, and soon after, the departmental presentations on PowerPoint began. All the academic departments gave their presentations and interacted with the NAAC Peer Team. The team then visited all the academic departments, where departmental records and files were checked, and also interacted with students from various departments, including alumni of the college. A luncheon party was arranged where dignitaries from different esteemed organisations and educational institutions, comprising Government of Assam representatives, Gauhati University representatives, the governing body president, and external members of IQAC, were present.

Following that, the peer team interacted with the parents of the students. A cultural programme was held in the evening, where various folk dances of Assam were showcased by the students. On the next day, the peer team visited various cells of the college, including the Women’s Studies Cell, Information and Career Guidance Cell, NSS, Extension Education Cell, Red Ribbon Club, and Anti-Sexual Harassment Cell, including IQAC, Computer Laboratory, ICT rooms, Library, Girls’ and Boys’ Common Rooms, NCC, playground, office room, Students’ Union Room, Sports Cell, Exam Control Room, and physical facilities like drinking water, canteen, ramp, and rainwater harvesting. Various pros and cons, along with future suggestions, were given to each of the units.

An exit meeting was held where suggestions were given for improvement, and this concluded the two-day NAAC Peer Team visit.

