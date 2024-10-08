Assam: Security Guard Found Hanging in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A shocking incident unfolded in Guwahati’s Hengerabari area on Monday morning, where a 45-year-old security guard Manoj Barman was found dead in his residence. Barman worked at the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board in Lichubagan. According to family members, Barman had a heated argument with his wife late Sunday night after consuming alcohol. The altercation allegedly escalated into physical violence against his daughter. The family reported the incident to the Dispur police station, which promptly arrived at the scene. Upon investigation, police found Barman’s body hanging in his house at around 8 a.m. Preliminary reports suggest suicide.

