Unidentified Body Found Hanging in Bamboo Grove in Jamuguri

JAMUGURIHAT: An unidentified and stale body was recovered from Towbhanga under Jamuguri PS on Wednesday. According to information, the local residents smelt a malodorous smell from a bamboo grove this morning and when they inquired about the source of the stale smell then they spotted a body hanging with a rope. The local residents immediately informed Jamuguri police about the incident. Accordingly, a team of Jamuguri police reached the site and recovered the body and sent it for post mortem. The body was yet to be identified, informed one of the police officers.

