Cotton University Ranks 51st in Nature Index 2024, Achieving Global Recognition

Guwahati: Cotton University has made a remarkable leap in the global scientific community, securing the 51st position in the prestigious Nature Index 2024.

The Nature Index, known for its rigorous evaluation of research output across high-quality science journals, highlights Cotton University’s significant contributions to scientific research, particularly in the fields of chemistry, earth sciences, physical sciences, and life sciences. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the institution, reflecting its growing influence and excellence in scientific research.

Prof. Ramesh Ch. Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University, expressed his elation over this achievement. “Securing the 51st position in the Nature Index is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, researchers, and students. This recognition underscores our commitment to fostering a robust research environment and contributing to global scientific advancements.”

Cotton University’s rise in the rankings is attributed to its strategic focus on research quality and collaboration. The university has invested heavily in state-of-the-art laboratories, research facilities, and international partnerships, which have collectively enhanced its research output. Additionally, the university’s emphasis on interdisciplinary research has led to groundbreaking studies that have gained recognition in the scientific community.

Registrar Dr. Arindam Garg, congratulated Cotton University faculties on their achievement, stating, “This is a proud moment for Assam and for higher education in the Northeast. Healthy competition between institutions will only drive us to achieve greater heights in scientific research.”

The Nature Index ranking is based on the number of articles published in a selected group of high-impact journals and the contributions of authors affiliated with the institutions. Cotton University’s ascent in this ranking demonstrates its researchers’ ability to produce high-quality, impactful scientific work that resonates on a global scale. VC Prof. Deka highlighted future initiatives aimed at sustaining and improving Cotton University’s research standing. “We are committed to maintaining this momentum. Our future plans include establishing new research centres, increasing funding for innovative projects, and recruiting top-tier faculty from around the world. We also intend to strengthen our ties with leading international universities to facilitate knowledge exchange and collaborative research.”

The Nature Index 2024 Research Leaders, previously known as Annual Tables, is a series of rankings that highlight the leading countries, territories, and research institutions for output in the database. The rankings show that India has overtaken Australia and Switzerland to sit in 9th place overall. In the natural sciences, the country is now 8th, a press release said.

