Assam: Senior Congress Leader Navajyoti Talukdar Resigns Amidst Party Discontent

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Senior Congress leader Navajyoti Talukdar has resigned from all his positions in the party, including the post of vice president and member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), as well as from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.

In a resignation letter addressed to Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the All India Congress Committee, Talukdar said his decision came after "prolonged dissatisfaction with the functioning, lack of coordination, and failure to address concerns despite repeated efforts."

He stated that continuing in the party under such circumstances was "neither acceptable nor productive."

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