Assam: BJP secured 3.54% more votes than Congress in 2021

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: With the declaration of the poll schedule for the general election to the Legislative Assembly of Assam, the psephologists have come back to their business. In Assam, they said that the difference in the share of votes between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress was 3.54 per cent in the 2021 Assembly election. However, that difference in the share of votes between the two parties resulted in 31 seats, with the BJP winning 60 seats and the Congress winning 29.

According to the statistics available with The Sentinel, the BJP contested in 93 constituencies and came out winner in 60 of them. The BJP secured a total of 63,84,538 votes in 93 constituencies. This figure (63,84,538 votes) was 33.21 per cent of the total votes polled in the state. When computed, it is found that the BJP secured 45.71 per cent of votes in the seats contested, i.e., 93.

The Congress, on the contrary, contested in 95 LACs in the state and won 29 seats. The Congress secured 57,03,341 votes, which is 29.67 per cent of the total votes polled in the state. When calculated, it is found that the Congress secured 39.45 per cent of votes in 95 constituencies.

The AIUDF won 16 seats, the AGP won 9, the BPF won 4, the CPI(M) won 1, the UPPL won 6, and the Independent (Raijar Dal) won 1 in the 2021 Assembly election in the state.

The AGP, an ally of the BJP, contested in 29 seats and won 9 of them. It received 15,19,777, which is 7.91 per cent of the total votes polled in the state.

The 2021 Assembly election in the state had a total of 946 candidates contesting—870 males and 76 females. As many as 680 of the 946 candidates had to forfeit their security deposit.

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