Assam Sericulture Directorate Unveils Unified MIS to Boost Digital Governance

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Sericulture, Government of Assam, launched the Sericulture Management Information System (MIS) in Guwahati on Tuesday to strengthen digital governance, information management and stakeholder connectivity in the State’s sericulture sector. The digital platform was formally launched by Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture Biswajit Daimary. Director of Sericulture Lakhimi Dutta, Special Secretary of the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare Kaushar J Hilaly, IAS (retd), Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Ankur Bharali, senior ACS officer Kajori Rajkhowa and other officials attended the event. The Sericulture MIS brought Eri, Muga, Mulberry and Tasar under a unified information platform, connecting farmers, Farmer Interest Groups (FIGs), district sericulture offices and the State administration. The system was aimed at facilitating seamless information flow, efficient monitoring and improved coordination across Assam’s sericulture ecosystem. Speaking at the launch, Daimary emphasised the importance of adopting technology and digital platforms to enhance transparency, coordination and service delivery in the sericulture sector.

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