Assam Minister Biswajit Daimary reviews sericulture schemes in Bodoland Territorial Region

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Assam Minister for Handloom and Textiles, Sports and Youth Welfare, Sericulture, SEED and ITFC, Biswajit Daimary, visited the Bodoland Silk Park on Tuesday to review the implementation of various government schemes and departmental activities across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

During his visit, the minister reviewed the various schemes and initiatives implemented by the Sericulture Department in the BTR area, including the Vanya Cocoon Bank, Eri Spun Silk Mill, Eri Pupae Processing Unit, among others. He held discussions with key departmental officials to address operational challenges and ensure the smooth, uninterrupted functioning of departmental offices across the region.

Minister Daimary also distributed assistance to beneficiaries under the central flagship scheme Silk Samagra-2 to further boost local sericulture operations, emphasising the state's commitment to strengthening rural livelihoods through traditional textile industries.

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