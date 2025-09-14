Assam sets national benchmark in volunteerism through Vidyanjali Programme

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Assam has made remarkable strides in promoting volunteerism in schools through the Vidyanjali programme, an initiative under the Ministry of Education’s Department of School Education & Literacy. With the active involvement of thousands of volunteers, the state has emerged as an inspiration for the rest of the nation.

Ministry of Education through its X handle posted the success story of Vidyanjali programme in Assam. According to the Ministry of Education, Assam has engaged 65,347 volunteers, completed 1,028 activities, and contributed 21,078 assets to schools under the initiative. Additionally, 1,028 schools have been successfully onboarded, with nine schools adopted and four CSR projects currently running. The Vidyanjali programme, implemented under Samagra Shiksha, aims to strengthen schools by encouraging individuals, CSR bodies, and organizations to contribute in various forms, including mentoring, infrastructure support, and capacity-building activities.

Officials noted that Assam’s proactive approach has transformed the programme into a people’s movement, creating an enabling environment where communities actively participate in strengthening the school system.

Also Read: Assam tops in volunteer registration and contributions under Vidyanjali 2.0

Also Watch: