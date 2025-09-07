Assam: ‘Seva Pakhwada’ campaign launched to mark PM Modi’s birthday on Sept 17

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced elaborate plans to observe “Seva Pakhwada,” a nationwide campaign scheduled from September 17 to October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A day-long preparatory workshop was organized on Saturday at the BJP State Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, under the leadership of State BJP president Dilip Saikia. The meeting was graced by senior party leader and National Joint Treasurer Naresh Bansal, who also serves as the national in-charge of the campaign. Bansal outlined strategies for effective implementation of the welfare and outreach programmes across Assam.

As part of the nationwide schedule, September 17 will see blood donation camps organised in 1,000 districts, with drives at every mandal level, alongside large-scale cleanliness campaigns at schools, hospitals, transport hubs, parks, religious places, riversides, and heritage sites. Free health camps will be conducted at all government hospitals, community health centres (CHCs), and primary health centres (PHCs). Prime Minister Modi is expected to virtually address the nation during the health week from September 17 to September 24. Other activities include exhibitions on PM Modi’s life, intellectuals’ meet, documentary screenings, book distribution, the “Namo Marathon” on September 21, and floral tributes with seminars on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s life on September 25, along with tree plantation drives and campaigns for “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and “Vocal for Local.”

