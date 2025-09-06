Trump Praises Modi, Calls India-US Ties Special; PM Modi Responds With A Tweet

New Delhi: At the White House , US President Donald Trump reaffirmed the strength of India-US ties, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “great Prime Minister” and a close friend.

“I will always be friends with Modi,he is a great Prime Minister,”Trump said while addressing reporters. He further stressed that “India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about.”



When asked about his Truth Social post referencing “losing India”,Trump dismissed it,saying, “i don’t think we have.” he also recalled his recent meeting with Pm Modi, adding , “I get along very well with Modi, as you know. He was here a couple of months ago, we went to Rose Garden.”

