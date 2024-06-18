Assam: Severe waterlogging disrupts daily life in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Intense rainfall has led to severe waterlogging across several parts of Guwahati, severely disrupting normal life and exposing the ongoing challenges of the city’s infrastructure. Areas such as Hatigaon, Rukminigaon, and Chandmari have been particularly affected, with many streets submerged, causing significant difficulties for residents and commuters.

The persistent problem of waterlogging in Guwahati has been a recurring issue for years, despite changes in government and repeated promises of a flood-free city. This monsoon season has highlighted the inadequacies in the city’s drainage systems and infrastructure, raising concerns among the residents.

One resident of Hatigaon, a severely affected area, shared their frustrations. “For many years, we have lived in Hatigaon Chariali without issues of stagnant water. Even the routes to Hatigaon LP School were never submerged,” he stated. “However, a few months ago, a new drain was constructed, raising the height of our footpath. As a result, we had to break the knot and rebuild our way home. Now, this monsoon has brought water into our backyards and even inside our homes. It’s unclear what will happen if the rain continues,” he added.

In Chandmari Colony, a regular commuter expressed her long-standing frustration. “I have been commuting in this area for work for years and have faced waterlogging issues for nearly three decades,” she said. The waterlogged streets have made daily commuting a challenge, highlighting the urgency for improved urban planning and infrastructure.

The current situation in Guwahati underscores the need for comprehensive and effective solutions to address the chronic problem of waterlogging. As the city grapples with the aftermath of the torrential rains, the call for sustainable development and resilient infrastructure becomes ever more urgent.

Over the past 24 hours, relentless torrential rains have led to a dramatic rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra River and its major tributaries across Assam, exceeding the warning levels. This surge not only exacerbated the waterlogging situation but also disrupted both road and rail communications in the northeastern region due to landslides and persistent rain threats.

Also Read: Slow road and drain work and waterlogging frustrate residents in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)