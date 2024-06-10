Slow road and drain work and waterlogging frustrate residents in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The slow progress of drain construction along major roads in the city has become a significant concern for residents. Many areas, including the busiest roads, are plagued by potholes and incomplete construction projects, posing serious risks to commuters and pedestrians alike.

In several neighbourhoods, such as Chandmari, Rukminigaon, Six Mile, Hatigaon, and Zoo Road, the issue of waterlogging exacerbates the situation. Ongoing construction projects have added to the hazards, creating treacherous conditions, especially during the monsoon season. Areas like Chandmari, Milanpur, Krishnanagar, Pub Sarania, Lachit Nagar, South Sarania, and Gandhi Basti are particularly affected, with construction disrupting daily life and causing significant inconvenience.

One resident of Lachit Nagar lamented the deteriorated condition of the roads, stating, “There have been frequent repair works, but they are of no use. Every monsoon, the road is flooded.” Similarly, a resident of Zoo Road expressed concerns about the numerous potholes left by construction work, highlighting the dangers they pose, especially at night when proper demarcation is lacking.

Despite these grievances, a Public Works Department (PWD) officer denied allegations of delays in the construction of drains, asserting that the work is proceeding at full speed. However, residents are not convinced, pointing out that the existing drains cannot handle the volume of rainwater, necessitating their expansion. Their primary concern remains the slow pace of construction, especially with the monsoon season approaching rapidly.

The parking lot near Fancy Bazar Jail Road, a crucial area in Guwahati, is another point of contention. It has been left in a state of neglect, frustrating commuters, residents, and businesses alike. The disrepair of the parking lot and its drainage system has been a long-standing issue that has yet to be addressed.

Across the city, residents and commuters express growing frustration with the ongoing construction work, particularly as the monsoon season looms. The construction activities and waterlogging make it difficult for people to leave their homes, impacting their daily lives.

As the city grapples with these challenges, the residents call for more efficient and expedited efforts to complete the construction work and improve the drainage infrastructure. The need for swift and effective action is more critical than ever to ensure the safety and convenience of the people of the city.

